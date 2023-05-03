First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Short Interest Update

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the March 31st total of 4,510,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Insider Transactions at First Solar

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,858.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $1,582,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,689 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $213,049,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Solar by 1,046.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,518,401 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $227,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,912 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,340 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $326,050,000 after acquiring an additional 780,028 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar during the third quarter worth $100,007,000. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Solar Stock Down 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $255.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup cut shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.88.

FSLR stock traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $174.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,515,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,953. First Solar has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $221.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.32 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.