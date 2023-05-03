First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Announces $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

First Interstate BancSystem has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. First Interstate BancSystem has a dividend payout ratio of 60.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to earn $3.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.10. 83,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.84. First Interstate BancSystem has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $46.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average is $36.93.

Insider Transactions at First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.28). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen acquired 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 18,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,886.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, General Counsel Kirk D. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 18,572 shares in the company, valued at $474,886.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcy D. Mutch purchased 5,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $127,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,992.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 263.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 489.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on FIBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on First Interstate BancSystem from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. The company was founded by Homer Scott Sr. in 1968 and is headquartered in Billings, MT.

Featured Stories

