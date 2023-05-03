First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,870,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the March 31st total of 28,200,000 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

First Horizon Price Performance

Shares of FHN stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.19. The company had a trading volume of 11,397,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,148,621. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.45. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FHN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $2,310,293.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,396,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,975,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,213,136,000 after purchasing an additional 784,435 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in First Horizon by 7.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,554,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,545,000 after buying an additional 1,302,014 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in First Horizon by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,773,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,446,000 after purchasing an additional 635,481 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,525,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,154 shares during the period. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,132,000. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

See Also

