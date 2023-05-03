First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the bank on Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. First Commonwealth Financial has a payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect First Commonwealth Financial to earn $1.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $16.53.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $117.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley acquired 3,900 shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,177,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ray T. Charley bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $53,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 313,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,152,687.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 237.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,955 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the second quarter worth about $144,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FCF. Raymond James cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

