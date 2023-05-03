Financial Review: Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Rating) and Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Interpublic Group of Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

Risk and Volatility

Stran & Company, Inc. has a beta of 2.28, suggesting that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Interpublic Group of Companies has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stran & Company, Inc. -1.32% -1.94% -1.41% Interpublic Group of Companies 8.31% 29.42% 5.92%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Interpublic Group of Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Stran & Company, Inc. and Interpublic Group of Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Interpublic Group of Companies 0 6 6 0 2.50

Stran & Company, Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, suggesting a potential upside of 204.05%. Interpublic Group of Companies has a consensus target price of $40.50, suggesting a potential upside of 15.78%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Interpublic Group of Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stran & Company, Inc. and Interpublic Group of Companies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stran & Company, Inc. $58.95 million 0.46 -$780,000.00 ($0.02) -74.00 Interpublic Group of Companies $10.93 billion 1.24 $938.00 million $2.31 15.14

Interpublic Group of Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Stran & Company, Inc.. Stran & Company, Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Interpublic Group of Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Interpublic Group of Companies beats Stran & Company, Inc. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc. engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions segment provides global media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience. The Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions segment offers advertising, corporate and brand identity services, and strategic consulting. The Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions segment includes global public relations and other specialized communications services, events, sports and entertainment marketing, and strategic consulting. The company was founded on September 18, 1930 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.