FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Equities researchers at Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of FIGS from $5.50 to $6.25 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of FIGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut shares of FIGS from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a PEG ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.45. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $16.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at FIGS

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.53 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts predict that FIGS will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear bought 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $4,740,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 757,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,701.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FIGS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIGS. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FIGS by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,289,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075,927 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,343,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 1,372,020 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FIGS by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,614,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,816,000 after buying an additional 1,146,907 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FIGS by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,141,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after buying an additional 1,097,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in FIGS by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,896,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,327,000 after buying an additional 1,094,393 shares in the last quarter.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.