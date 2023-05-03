Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

FIS stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.

In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

