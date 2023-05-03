Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 27th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $5.89 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q1 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.
Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance
FIS stock opened at $53.13 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $48.57 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.38%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,324.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,587.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 199.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)
- Do Bank Stocks Go Up When Interest Rates Rise?
- How to Invest in Vertical Farming Stocks
- Can-Fite BioPharma Spikes on Pancreatic Cancer Inhibition Finding
- Ecolab: Slow And Steady Wins The Race
- MGM’s Hot Hand Is All In For A Rally, After This Small Break
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.