Fei USD (FEI) Trading Down 2.4% Over Last Week

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Fei USD has a total market cap of $34.37 million and $315,271.76 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fei USD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00003435 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007393 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026194 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019828 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00018400 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,480.87 or 1.00180321 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Fei USD Token Profile

Fei USD is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 35,457,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,195,971 tokens. The official website for Fei USD is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Fei USD’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Fei USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 35,457,357.46823735 with 35,195,970.59267044 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.96584593 USD and is up 0.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $412,409.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

