FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Short Interest Update

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,660,000 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the March 31st total of 4,320,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total value of $406,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,081.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.08, for a total transaction of $406,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 131,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.21, for a total transaction of $30,594,828.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,459,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,357,700,637.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $228.40 on Wednesday. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that FedEx will post 14.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on FedEx from $233.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Melius started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.41.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading

