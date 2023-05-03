Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Federal Signal updated its FY23 guidance to $2.21-2.43 EPS.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 174,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Federal Signal has a one year low of $31.86 and a one year high of $58.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a positive change from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on FSS shares. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Federal Signal from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Federal Signal from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sidoti downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Federal Signal by 9.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal

(Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.