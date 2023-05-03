Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) Short Interest Update

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 277,000 shares, a drop of 5.6% from the March 31st total of 293,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.8 days.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ FMAO traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.45. 11,541 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,261. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.75 and a fifty-two week high of $42.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.93 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.54.

Get Farmers & Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Saturday, April 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insider Activity at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

In related news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $51,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,233.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 2,879 shares of company stock worth $71,966 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.