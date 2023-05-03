Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,017,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $572.19.

Elevance Health Stock Down 1.3 %

ELV stock opened at $466.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $469.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.95. The stock has a market cap of $110.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

See Also

