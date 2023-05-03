Family Firm Inc. Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,671,000 after purchasing an additional 513,208 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,084,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,688,000 after purchasing an additional 150,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.50.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.82. The firm has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $57.03.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 245.43% and a net margin of 22.44%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Altria Group's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.90%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

