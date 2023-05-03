Family Firm Inc. Sells 27,687 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Family Firm Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,687 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOVT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,076,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,269,000 after buying an additional 35,312,725 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3,484.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,588,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 21,958,223 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 42,157,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,513,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384,393 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,890,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,893 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.