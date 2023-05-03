Family Firm Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 12,970.5% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,111,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,390 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 125.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $478,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,725 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 182.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,056,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $504,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,143 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of TXN opened at $163.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $186.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 5.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $175.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.84.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on TXN. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

