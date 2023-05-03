Family Firm Inc. Purchases 208 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,440,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,059,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,722,967 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,682,956,000 after purchasing an additional 812,278 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,287,774 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,617,777,000 after purchasing an additional 120,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,929,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,544,000 after purchasing an additional 131,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $346.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen cut their price target on Home Depot from $379.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $334.00 to $306.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.89.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $294.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.04. Home Depot had a return on equity of 4,929.40% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $35.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.12%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Featured Stories

