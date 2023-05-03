Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $34,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 931,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,857 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 811,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,316,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter worth $145,023,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,907,000 after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 266,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,874,000 after acquiring an additional 10,762 shares during the period. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.53, for a total value of $1,424,105.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,770.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.80, for a total value of $210,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,464,786.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock worth $2,458,546 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.8 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $655.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $463.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $709.00 to $807.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $780.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $778.71.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $739.71 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $692.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $625.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $758.00. The company has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

