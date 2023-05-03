Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Eyenovia Price Performance

NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 479,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $218.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Tsontcho Ianchulev sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 561,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,238.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 270,000 shares of company stock worth $1,275,000. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

