Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,100 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 299,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Eyenovia Price Performance
NASDAQ EYEN traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 479,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,258. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.62. The company has a market cap of $218.83 million, a P/E ratio of -6.68 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.13, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.85.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Eyenovia during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Eyenovia by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Eyenovia Company Profile
Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.
Further Reading
