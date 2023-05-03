eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. eXp World had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

eXp World Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $11.42 on Wednesday. eXp World has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.20 and a beta of 2.73.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 180.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $889,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,224,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,732,557.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 226,765 shares of company stock worth $2,931,965. 35.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,654,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 881,750 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in eXp World by 8.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,422,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,840,000 after acquiring an additional 769,969 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in eXp World during the fourth quarter worth about $7,173,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 379.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 629,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,975,000 after buying an additional 498,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eXp World by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,266,000 after buying an additional 370,062 shares during the last quarter. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

