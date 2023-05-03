Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36.
Exelon Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 861,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.
Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Exelon Announces Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.
Insider Transactions at Exelon
In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Exelon
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.
Exelon Company Profile
Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exelon (EXC)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.