Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.30 to $2.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.45. The stock had a trading volume of 861,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,573. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.77. Exelon has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.61.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.75%.

EXC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.80.

Insider Transactions at Exelon

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

