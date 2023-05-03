Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target Raised to C$66.00 at TD Securities

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Cormark raised their target price on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CIBC lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.67.

Exchange Income Stock Performance

TSE:EIF traded up C$0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$52.80. 35,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,654. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11. Exchange Income has a 52 week low of C$38.23 and a 52 week high of C$55.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.96.

Exchange Income Company Profile

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$491.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 3.3415424 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

