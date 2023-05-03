Evmos (EVMOS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Evmos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a market cap of $89.07 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evmos Coin Profile

Evmos’ genesis date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is an Inter-Blockchain Communication protocol, a.k.a. IBC; the IP layer for blockchains. IBC is currently the safest and most secure and decentralized way to move assets across different blockchains, unlocking interoperability across multiple chains.

Evmos leverages the Cosmos SDK serves as the first IBC-compatible EVM-based chain, bringing composability, interoperability, and fast finality to Ethereum.”

Buying and Selling Evmos

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Evmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Evmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

