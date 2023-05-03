Eversource Energy to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.68 (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.675 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%.

Eversource Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 25 years. Eversource Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 57.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eversource Energy to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:ES traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,797,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,734,679. The firm has a market cap of $26.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $94.41.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total transaction of $153,166.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,636,747.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Eversource Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Eversource Energy from $87.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.58.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution and Water Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

Featured Stories

