Everdome (DOME) Price Hits $0.0011

Everdome (DOME) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Everdome token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market cap of $20.29 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,998,841,067 tokens. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

