Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-$2.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Euronet Worldwide also updated its Q2 guidance to $2.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on EEFT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Euronet Worldwide stock traded up $0.58 on Wednesday, hitting $108.95. 176,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,081. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.34. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $71.60 and a 12-month high of $124.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Euronet Worldwide ( NASDAQ:EEFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $865.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $865.14 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, CEO Nikos Fountas sold 4,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.06, for a total value of $441,096.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,378.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euronet Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions. Its products and services include automated teller machine (ATM), point-of-sale (POS), card outsourcing, card issuing and merchant acquiring services, software solutions and cloud based payment solutions, electronic distribution of electronic payment products, foreign exchange services, and international payment services.

Further Reading

