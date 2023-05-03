Euro Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.33 Million (EUROC)

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. One Euro Coin token can now be bought for approximately $1.10 or 0.00003852 BTC on exchanges. Euro Coin has a market capitalization of $52.66 million and $3.33 million worth of Euro Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Euro Coin has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Euro Coin Token Profile

Euro Coin’s genesis date was May 23rd, 2022. Euro Coin’s total supply is 47,943,062 tokens. Euro Coin’s official Twitter account is @circlepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Euro Coin is www.circle.com.

Euro Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euro Coin (EUROC) is a fully-reserved, euro-backed stablecoin developed and issued by Circle.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euro Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Euro Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Euro Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

