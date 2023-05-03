Ethereum (ETH) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $7.45 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 2nd. One Ethereum coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,861.51 or 0.06534240 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $224.09 billion and $7.45 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00058690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038441 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018515 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00020071 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,381,822 coins. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly.

