Ethereum Classic Trading Up 1.8% This Week (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be bought for about $19.22 or 0.00067568 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.71 billion and $87.10 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,448.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.06 or 0.00306016 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.80 or 0.00540617 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00413445 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001114 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,763,005 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

