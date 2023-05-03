Ethereum Classic (ETC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $82.36 Million

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 3rd. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.93 or 0.00067022 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion and $82.36 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ethereum Classic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28,246.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.31 or 0.00305553 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00013014 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00541129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.64 or 0.00412937 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Profile

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,750,381 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.