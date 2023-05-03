Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $245.22, but opened at $194.09. Estée Lauder Companies shares last traded at $192.96, with a volume of 3,064,888 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.25.

In other news, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,211,864.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 55.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 20.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.68. The company has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

