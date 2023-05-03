Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $271.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.33.
Essex Property Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $325.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.
