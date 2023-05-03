Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $271.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous target price of $242.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ESS. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.33.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock opened at $217.17 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.54. The company has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $195.03 and a fifty-two week high of $325.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 88,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $475,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,614,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,667,195,000 after buying an additional 184,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,530,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

