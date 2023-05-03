ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Short Interest Update

ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 257,000 shares, a growth of 12.5% from the March 31st total of 228,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of ESCO Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

ESE traded up $0.56 on Tuesday, reaching $95.21. The company had a trading volume of 93,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,100. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.83. ESCO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $60.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.67 and its 200 day moving average is $91.25.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.47 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ESCO Technologies will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.73%.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

