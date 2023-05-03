Ergo (ERG) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $113.52 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.65 or 0.00005665 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Ergo has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $113.52 million and approximately $513,928.50 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,101.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.39 or 0.00307176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.96 or 0.00532503 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00067565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.62 or 0.00414475 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001133 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 68,855,361 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.

EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.

EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019).”

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

