ERC20 (ERC20) Price Hits $0.0106

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 2nd. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $11.99 million and approximately $366.10 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ERC20 has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00007395 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00026435 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00019795 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018276 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000077 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,495.06 or 1.00007391 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01053641 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $904.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

