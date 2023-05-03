Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Wipro Limited’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for Wipro in a report released on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wipro’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wipro’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Wipro in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Wipro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.49.

Wipro Stock Down 0.2 %

WIT opened at $4.73 on Monday. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $4.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIT. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Wipro in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,263.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

