Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Winpak Ltd.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Winpak’s current full-year earnings is $3.04 per share. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.66 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$396.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$431.55 million. Winpak had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

Winpak Stock Up 0.7 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of Winpak stock opened at C$46.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$41.94 and its 200-day moving average is C$42.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$38.49 and a 12-month high of C$48.13.

Winpak Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.44%.

Winpak Company Profile

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

