Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Automatic Data Processing, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a report released on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $8.17 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.14. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.10. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.91.

Shares of ADP opened at $216.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $196.61 and a one year high of $274.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.22 and a 200 day moving average of $233.21.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.