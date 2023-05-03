Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Standex International Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:SXI)

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standex International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Standex International’s current full-year earnings is $6.53 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Standex International’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.85 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SXI. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE SXI opened at $126.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19. Standex International has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 19.48%.

In other Standex International news, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 5,000 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.58, for a total value of $602,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,149.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $507,042.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SXI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Standex International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Standex International by 140.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Standex International by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Standex International by 565.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Standex International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

