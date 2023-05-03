EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Short Interest Update

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the March 31st total of 816,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $2.46 on Wednesday, reaching $273.13. 493,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,272. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $290.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $323.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $266.63 and a twelve month high of $462.99.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.48. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 77 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EPAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Cowen lowered shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $396.43.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

