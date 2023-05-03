Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Announces Earnings Results

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Enterprise Products Partners

A number of analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.92.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,671,159.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

