EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.45-$7.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.81. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnPro Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet cut EnPro Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get EnPro Industries alerts:

EnPro Industries Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE NPO opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. EnPro Industries has a 52 week low of $76.14 and a 52 week high of $127.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.44.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

EnPro Industries ( NYSE:NPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $282.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.40 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EnPro Industries will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EnPro Industries

In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,639.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric A. Vaillancourt purchased 790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $94.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,852.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,370. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of EnPro Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 63.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,432,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,020,000 after buying an additional 556,751 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $40,761,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $22,342,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $16,318,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 29.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 310,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,349,000 after buying an additional 70,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

(Get Rating)

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the Sealing Technologies and Advanced Surface Technologies segment. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EnPro Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnPro Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.