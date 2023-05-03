Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) CTO Andrea Pedretti Sells 25,000 Shares

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Get Rating) CTO Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.70, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,148,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,651,967.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrea Pedretti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $44,250.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.95, for a total transaction of $48,750.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total transaction of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 15th, Andrea Pedretti sold 25,000 shares of Energy Vault stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $94,500.00.

Energy Vault Stock Performance

Energy Vault stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.76. 909,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,489,035. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $248.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of -0.12. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $16.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Energy Vault ( NYSE:NRGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.09). Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 53.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim cut shares of Energy Vault from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Vault from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Energy Vault

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRGV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Vault by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,546 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Energy Vault in the first quarter worth $21,416,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Energy Vault during the fourth quarter worth $1,726,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault during the second quarter valued at $5,474,000. Finally, First Washington CORP purchased a new stake in Energy Vault in the third quarter worth about $2,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Vault

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers gravity-based storage systems, including EVx Platform, a scalable, modular product line starting from 40-megawatt hour to multi-gigawatt hours to address grid resiliency needs in shorter durations; Energy Vault Resiliency Center, a scalable, gigawatt hour scale product line designed to address grid resiliency needs to manage energy disruptive climate events; and Energy Vault solutions.

