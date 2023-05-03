Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,430,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,266,802. Energy Transfer has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $13.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 87.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Transfer

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,339,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,732,348,000 after purchasing an additional 145,810,023 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after buying an additional 13,220,435 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,600,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $252,902,000 after buying an additional 184,203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,616,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,852,000 after buying an additional 919,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 2,786,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 341,320 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Articles

