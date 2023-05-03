Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Energy Transfer stock remained flat at $12.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 8,686,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,282,081. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.43. Energy Transfer has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is presently 87.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.43.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 133,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 879,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 50,809 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Energy Transfer by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 34,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

