Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Short Interest Down 6.8% in April

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,570,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 53,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,660,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

ET stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. 16,655,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,329,213. The firm has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.42. Energy Transfer has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.71%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.77%.

ET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 56,917,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,363,196.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 109,332.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,943,387 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,732,348,000 after buying an additional 145,810,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,339,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $906,146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,220,435 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 42,600,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,669,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361,035 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 26,633,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $316,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,265 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

