Energi Price Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 2nd. Energi has a total market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $104,676.54 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded down 29.5% against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000423 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00058632 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00038400 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00020183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00006382 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 64,714,461 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

