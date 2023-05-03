Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Short Interest Up 7.7% in April

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,180,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the March 31st total of 5,740,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,560,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Endeavour Silver

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 23.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded Endeavour Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Endeavour Silver from $5.25 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.79.

Endeavour Silver Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of EXK stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.60 and its 200-day moving average is $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $775.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.33 and a beta of 1.44. Endeavour Silver has a 52-week low of $2.47 and a 52-week high of $4.55.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.22 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Endeavour Silver will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include the Terronera property in Jalisco, the El Compas property, the Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and the Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.