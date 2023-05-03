Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.89

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.8875 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $3.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB traded up C$0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$52.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 536,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,743,364. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$106.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.03, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$52.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$53.25.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.74 by C($0.11). Enbridge had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.64%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.9894562 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Enbridge

ENB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Enbridge to a “sell” rating and set a C$53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$58.29.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

