Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Raised by Riverview Capital Advisers LLC

Riverview Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 0.8% of Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverview Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,349,925 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,721,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,930 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 2.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,260,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,102,609,000 after buying an additional 733,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,227,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $757,122,000 after acquiring an additional 693,533 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,729,402 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,423 shares during the last quarter. 49.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

ENB traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.87. The stock had a trading volume of 686,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374,057. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

