Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Connectus Wealth LLC

Connectus Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 289,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,923,821 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $661,242,000 after buying an additional 12,285,302 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $128,054,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491,924 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Enbridge by 31.4% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,327,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 14.5% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,033,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $634,707,000 after buying an additional 2,036,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Down 2.5 %

ENB opened at $38.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.38. The stock has a market cap of $78.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.02 and a 12 month high of $47.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $9.89 billion during the quarter. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 5.67%. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

